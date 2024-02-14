Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting Targus Versavu Slim for 10th Gen Ipad - Is screen protector really needed?
How scratch resistant are the Ipad 2022 to fingers? Is a screen protector really needed if using a Folio case? (4.4ft drop protection)

Screen protector is up to you, but is piece of mind if something were to scratch it then the screen is fine. It is possible for something to get inside the folio case between the screen and case and rub while in a bag or something.

 

For the sake of less than $50 why wouldn't you?

 

Did you need to start a new thread to ask this? Couldn't you have asked this in your buying an iPad thread?

