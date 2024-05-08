On a related note to the Hosted Email and Domain for very small business thread.
Which hosted email systems have a sync'ed & integrated address book with iOS devices?
I am aware of iCloud, Outlook & Google. What else is out there?
cPanel shared hosting services have the option (if the host enables it) to do CardDAV and CalDAV
This should work
