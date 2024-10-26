Hi everyone,



I'm sorry if this has been covered already somewhere. I've done a few site searches and have looked through the relevant forums but I can't find anything that answers this 🐾🙏🏽



Please feel free to pass on any links if it has been answered :)🌸



I'm asking on behalf of someone. Can another person track the exact or nearby location of your mobile phone, with any degree of accuracy?

If so how can that be done?



They haven't given permission for it to be tracked.





They have an iPhone. I've seen something about people being able to find the location of their own iphone using I think Find My iPhone.

Can another person use that to find the exact or nearby location of someone else's iPhone?



If they are synced to another person's Apple device or account, could they track them through that?



They also have a Gmail account. Is it possible to track their exact or nearby location using that?



We need definite information on this.

If anyone is able to help fairly urgently we'd be very grateful 🐾🙏🏽



Thanks so kindly :)

🐾🐈🐈🐈



