Geektastic: 

I just got Apple Intelligence on my iPhone.



So far I’m not especially impressed.



I wrote a long email to my mother and used the proofread function to correct the usual errors. Once it’s finished, your text is in a blue highlighted area on screen. Try as I might, I couldn’t get rid of that overlay.



I figured it must be a new thing to show text it had worked on. I then took a photo to attach to the long email.



So it deleted all the highlighted text and replaced it with the photo. 🤬🤬🤬



I was tempted to throw the phone across the room. I’m finding technology is becoming more a hindrance than a help these days.



Does anyone know how I can get rid of the blue overlay in future so that I can continue to add to whatever I’ve written?



