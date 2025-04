OK, back home from holiday. Call local Spark store - they have a 2 week backlog on repairs and no loan iPhone. Suggest I go down the AppleCare+ route which is to contact an approved repair station. The local one is closed today. I don't need a repair - I need a phone. Tomorrow at the latest.

Does anyone know - is there a button I can press to just get this near new phone replaced on the spot? I can't be without it due to 2FA authentications...

Thanks