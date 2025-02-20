The iPhone SE has been rebranded as the iPhone 16e. Although the pricing is slightly higher than I anticipated, it’s still an excellent iPhone overall. RIP home button.
- Apple's first cellular chip - C1
- A18 chip with 4-core GPU
- 48MP Fusion camera
- Lacks MagSafe compatibility
- Lacks Ultra Wideband chip
- USB‑C
Pre-order starting at 2:00 am NZDT on 22 February.
Available starting 28.2.
From NZ$1,199
https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/buy-iphone/iphone-16e
https://www.apple.com/nz/iphone/compare/?modelList=iphone-16-pro,iphone-16,iphone-16e
What does the "e" stand for? :)