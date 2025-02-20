Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone 16e is official!
henrytai

85 posts

Master Geek


#318786 20-Feb-2025 19:58
Send private message quote this post

The iPhone SE has been rebranded as the iPhone 16e. Although the pricing is slightly higher than I anticipated, it’s still an excellent iPhone overall. RIP home button. 

 

  • Apple's first cellular chip - C1
  • A18 chip with 4-core GPU
  • 48MP Fusion camera
  • Lacks MagSafe compatibility
  • Lacks Ultra Wideband chip
  • USB‑C

Pre-order starting at 2:00 am NZDT on 22 February. 
Available starting 28.2.
From NZ$1,199

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/buy-iphone/iphone-16e 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/iphone/compare/?modelList=iphone-16-pro,iphone-16,iphone-16e 

 

 

What does the "e" stand for? :)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
grantius
12 posts

Geek


  #3345045 20-Feb-2025 20:05
Send private message quote this post

I wonder how the modem is compared to the Qualcomm gold standard. particularly at edge of reception like we get often here in NZ

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345097 20-Feb-2025 20:54
Send private message quote this post

The main reason the price is high in NZ is likely NZs weak NZ dollar. Plus anyone would probably want at least a 256 GB model these days to future proof it so that increases the price a bit.  But the specs for this price aren’t great considering it is a 60hz screen , no AWD, and just 1 camera, and a notch. IMO they would have been better to make it into the iPhone mini form factor as many buyers of the SE purchased it because it was a smaller iPhone. The reason to get the iPhone 16 has been diminished as the iPhone 16 actually had worse battery life than this E model. 

henrytai

85 posts

Master Geek


  #3345099 20-Feb-2025 21:44
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

The main reason the price is high in NZ is likely NZs weak NZ dollar. Plus anyone would probably want at least a 256 GB model these days to future proof it so that increases the price a bit.  But the specs for this price aren’t great considering it is a 60hz screen , no AWD, and just 1 camera, and a notch. IMO they would have been better to make it into the iPhone mini form factor as many buyers of the SE purchased it because it was a smaller iPhone. The reason to get the iPhone 16 has been diminished as the iPhone 16 actually had worse battery life than this E model. 

 

 

That’s true about the weak NZ dollar at the moment. At least the 64GB option has been removed. The mini sales weren’t great apparently, so they replaced it with the Plus model. 



wellygary
8220 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345103 20-Feb-2025 22:26
Send private message quote this post

It’s not really the NZDs fault, even the US reviews comment on the price rise from $429 ( $479for 128GB) to $599 USD 

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345153 20-Feb-2025 22:44
Send private message quote this post

henrytai:

 

mattwnz:

 

The main reason the price is high in NZ is likely NZs weak NZ dollar. Plus anyone would probably want at least a 256 GB model these days to future proof it so that increases the price a bit.  But the specs for this price aren’t great considering it is a 60hz screen , no AWD, and just 1 camera, and a notch. IMO they would have been better to make it into the iPhone mini form factor as many buyers of the SE purchased it because it was a smaller iPhone. The reason to get the iPhone 16 has been diminished as the iPhone 16 actually had worse battery life than this E model. 

 

 

That’s true about the weak NZ dollar at the moment. At least the 64GB option has been removed. The mini sales weren’t great apparently, so they replaced it with the Plus model. 

 

 

imo the mini was too expensive, when buyers also had the SE to choose from. But if the SE essentially became the mini, it could be more popular. Now Apple don’t have any small phones at all. A lot of people find the 16 form factor too large. Older people in particular like the current SE form factor.  Apple are likely releasing a thinner iPhone air later in the year, but that is likely going to replace the iPhone plus, so may have a large screen size. IMO the SE size was a great size. IMO they should have ditched face ID an SE mini , had a hole punch instead for a front camera, and had a side touch ID button like they now have on some cheaper ipads.

Handle9
11171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345169 21-Feb-2025 04:49
Send private message quote this post

Small phones are something people say they want but don't buy. The market has well and truly spoken, it's a category that doesn't exist anymore for a reason.

Benjip
940 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3345183 21-Feb-2025 08:10
Send private message quote this post

Hate everything about this, especially that it's probably the canary in the coal mine in terms of pricing — I'm nervous about what the 17 range will go for later this year (both in the US and NZ)!

 

The exclusion of MagSafe just seems petty (and a strange one since Apple makes $$ from the MagSafe ecosystem), unless it was interfering with the C1 chip somehow and couldn't be fixed in time?

 

Will be interesting to see if we end up with another "Antenna Gate" scandal when the C1 chip is unleashed on the international public too.



MaxineN
Max
1737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3345186 21-Feb-2025 08:14
Send private message quote this post

Benjip:

 

Hate everything about this, especially that it's probably the canary in the coal mine in terms of pricing — I'm nervous about what the 17 range will go for later this year (both in the US and NZ)!

 

The exclusion of MagSafe just seems petty (and a strange one since Apple makes $$ from the MagSafe ecosystem), unless it was interfering with the C1 chip somehow and couldn't be fixed in time?

 

Will be interesting to see if we end up with another "Antenna Gate" scandal when the C1 chip is unleashed on the international public too.

 

 

 

 

It is such a terrible value proposition.

 

I am very interested in the in built modem though...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shame it's lacking 6e... no UWB, and no DC-HSPDA? I know it's 2025 and 3G is meant to die this year but that's a bizarre omittance considering there are a lot of 3G networks still out there on the planet.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Tinkerisk
4168 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345189 21-Feb-2025 08:36
Send private message quote this post

I have an SE/2022 with 128MB, which means that the follow-up model of the 16e will be of interest to me at the earliest. 😎




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: 12 RU HA server cluster, 0.1 PB storage on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

lxsw20
3514 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3345204 21-Feb-2025 09:34
Send private message quote this post

This phone is perfect for corporates that have to supply a phone and people like my Dad who got my hand me down iPhone 6. I'd say there is a decent market for it.

 

 

 

Pricing is similar to what I paid for an iPhone 4 in what....2011?

Handsomedan
7178 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3345216 21-Feb-2025 10:20
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

This phone is perfect for corporates that have to supply a phone and people like my Dad who got my hand me down iPhone 6. I'd say there is a decent market for it.

 

 

 

Pricing is similar to what I paid for an iPhone 4 in what....2011?

 


Yeah, as this is the cheapest iPhone available, it'll likely be the right kind of iPhone for my wife, who doesn't need the latest features or a beefy camera array. 
She's still rocking my old iPhone X and she's fairly happy with it apart from the battery (which we'll get replaced at some point). 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Behodar
10382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345218 21-Feb-2025 10:31
Send private message quote this post

lxsw20:

 

This phone is perfect for corporates that have to supply a phone

 

 

Although it remains to be seen how they react to a 50 percent price hike over the SE.

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3345288 21-Feb-2025 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Benjip:

 

Hate everything about this, especially that it's probably the canary in the coal mine in terms of pricing — I'm nervous about what the 17 range will go for later this year (both in the US and NZ)!

 

The exclusion of MagSafe just seems petty (and a strange one since Apple makes $$ from the MagSafe ecosystem), unless it was interfering with the C1 chip somehow and couldn't be fixed in time?

 

Will be interesting to see if we end up with another "Antenna Gate" scandal when the C1 chip is unleashed on the international public too.

 

 

 

 

 you can get cases with MagSafe built in. But the 6e is limited to slow charging

Senecio
2678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3345300 21-Feb-2025 14:41
Send private message quote this post

I still feel like the best “cheap” iPhone is a prior year model. With Apple’s long support horizons there no issue with picking up a 15 or even a 14 now. I myself am still rocking an iPhone 13 and would likely replace it with a 15 in a couple of years time. 

henrytai

85 posts

Master Geek


  #3345481 21-Feb-2025 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Senecio:

 

I still feel like the best “cheap” iPhone is a prior year model. With Apple’s long support horizons there no issue with picking up a 15 or even a 14 now. I myself am still rocking an iPhone 13 and would likely replace it with a 15 in a couple of years time. 

 

 

The iPhone 15 is likely to be replaced by the iPhone 16. If that happens, the starting price for the 16 will be around $1399, which makes the 16e less attractive. 

 

I cannot recommend the 15 over the 16e. 8GB RAM alone is wroth it IMO, and the 16e is cheaper. 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright