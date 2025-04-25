Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving a M1 to a M4
#319443 25-Apr-2025 14:52
I am selling my M1 so I just ordered a M4. When I get my new iphone its a walk in the park to transfer the old to the new. Is there a similar process? How do you usually switch over?




  #3367462 25-Apr-2025 15:00
Have a look at this https://support.apple.com/en-nz/102613 - first thing that came up when i googled it……

 

Perry sure its what I used last time.

 

Mark

 

 




common sense is not very common

 
 
 
 

  #3367463 25-Apr-2025 15:21
YEP, it sure is.

 

Just did similar at Christmas except for me, it was late 2013 iMac 27" Intel running Catalina to Mac mini M4 and after 18 yrs from 2007 of upgrading using Migration Assistant, this time I just started with a virgin pre-installed Sequoia and loaded all my Apple app's. Then going deep into Time Machine I retrieved their data one by one, then installed all my third party app's and again from Time Machine their data one by one. This way I have a very clean machine with no legacy junk floating around.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

  #3367466 25-Apr-2025 15:22
Yes, you will be prompted if you want to use the migration assistant which uses peer-to-peer networking to transfer everything across. You can also select specific bits but its seamless.

 

Just need to have both macbooks alongside each other.




-- opinions expressed by me are solely my own. ie - personal



  #3367469 25-Apr-2025 15:52
Thanks chaps that excellent I just picked up the m4 but I will do it tommorrrow




  #3367488 25-Apr-2025 17:37
Yep very easy with migration assistant. Might sit there for a couple of hours depending on how much to transfer, but not difficult.

  #3367674 26-Apr-2025 14:48
Ok well thanks to you all Migration thingy worked well actually really well was able to transfer the wireless mouse and KB without any fiddling around. So next step (i will look itup) format the old mini and put it up for sale!




  #3367675 26-Apr-2025 15:31
Info here to reformat and reintall https://support.apple.com/en-nz/102518?choose-your-type-of-mac=mac-with-apple-silicon 



  #3367676 26-Apr-2025 15:35
I was actually working on this one https://support.apple.com/en-lamr/108059

 

I have a 50gb plan for icloud just figuring how to remove from one mac and not all together 

 

 




  #3367677 26-Apr-2025 15:40
That's a trade-in program that doesn't run in NZ.

 

Just go to Apple Menu -> System Settings -> Your Name and sign out of iCloud on the one you don't want connected any more. You've most likely signed the new one into iCloud during the setup and migration process.

