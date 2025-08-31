Hi, I am an university student, studying humanities and I am used to take note during lectures on my iPad using OneNote app. Now, I'm looking for a note taking app that offers a tape feature where we can mask some information and a quick tap on it reveals the information and which can be used to revise important information using active recall for long term retention. And that app should also offers sync across different devices, so I can access my notes from my mobile also, I'm so frustrated with OneNote sync, that doesn't work properly.