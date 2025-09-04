Here's one for ya. Operation Humbug reveals a critical vulnerability in Apple's activation process. This is about as horrific as it gets - Apple's activation server does not require authentication. Any old xml data sent is accepted. Apple haven't responded to the disclosure which already has a published Proof of Concept.
Operation Humbug full diclosure here.
Proof Of Concept here.
NB: This is not a crafted attack, Humbug is the discovery of an incredibly insecure method of making a vital transaction.
