Has anyone used a good writing stylus for iPhone?
Ie; something that really works for handwriting.
Trying to get a kid to practice handwriting and it might be an incentive. AI handwriting recognition is not required.
This is one of the areas iPhone lack, there are no stylus for iPhone that are accurate outside of ‘simulate your finger’ sticks. Apple Pencil only works for iPad, the closest you can do is an iPad mini for size.
Yeah, I’ve tested a few, and honestly the stylus itself isn’t the most important part.
If you want something that actually works for handwriting, I’d go for a fine-tip active stylus (Adonit, Baseus, etc.). They’re way more precise than those cheap rubber-tip ones, which feel pretty clumsy.
That said, the biggest difference comes from the screen, not the pen. Writing on a normal glass screen is really slippery, especially for kids. A matte / paper-like screen protector makes it feel a lot more like writing on paper and helps with control.
The basic rubber styluses work, but they’re not great for learning proper handwriting.
One thing to keep in mind: iPhone isn’t the best device for this because of the smaller screen and no Apple Pencil support. It works, but if the kid actually gets into it, an iPad setup is a lot better.
So yeah:
That combo works surprisingly well
Yeah, I’ve tested a few, and honestly the stylus itself isn’t the most important part.
If you want something that actually works for handwriting, I’d go for a fine-tip active stylus (Adonit, Baseus, etc.). They’re way more precise than those cheap rubber-tip ones, which feel pretty clumsy.
That said, the biggest difference comes from the screen, not the pen. Writing on a normal glass screen is really slippery, especially for kids. A matte / paper-like screen protector makes it feel a lot more like writing on paper and helps with control.
The basic rubber styluses work, but they’re not great for learning proper handwriting.
One thing to keep in mind: iPhone isn’t the best device for this because of the smaller screen and no Apple Pencil support. It works, but if the kid actually gets into it, an iPad setup is a lot better.
So yeah:
That combo works surprisingly well
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