Yeah, I’ve tested a few, and honestly the stylus itself isn’t the most important part.

If you want something that actually works for handwriting, I’d go for a fine-tip active stylus (Adonit, Baseus, etc.). They’re way more precise than those cheap rubber-tip ones, which feel pretty clumsy.

That said, the biggest difference comes from the screen, not the pen. Writing on a normal glass screen is really slippery, especially for kids. A matte / paper-like screen protector makes it feel a lot more like writing on paper and helps with control.

The basic rubber styluses work, but they’re not great for learning proper handwriting.

One thing to keep in mind: iPhone isn’t the best device for this because of the smaller screen and no Apple Pencil support. It works, but if the kid actually gets into it, an iPad setup is a lot better.

So yeah:

decent fine-tip stylus

matte screen protector

That combo works surprisingly well