Hi all. I have searched on this topic in the forum and could only find a chat from a couple of years ago.

I have recently moved with my family from Aus to NZ. In Aus my daughter (who has health requirements) wore an Apple watch which we had an annual esim plan with from Truphone (now BetterRoaming) - she didn't have a phone.

I would like to do the same in NZ but it seems I can't? Just checking if anyone knows of any local options for that these days and whether things have changed in this space since 2023 in the last post I saw. i.e. can I set up an apple watch in NZ with a phone number but without a connecting phone?

Thanks in advance for your help.