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ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple watch from Aus - using in NZ without a phone
gemtwinkle123

2 posts

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#323880 29-Jan-2026 14:43
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Hi all. I have searched on this topic in the forum and could only find a chat from a couple of years ago.

 

I have recently moved with my family from Aus to NZ. In Aus my daughter (who has health requirements) wore an Apple watch which we had an annual esim plan with from Truphone (now BetterRoaming) - she didn't have a phone.

 

I would like to do the same in NZ but it seems I can't? Just checking if anyone knows of any local options for that these days and whether things have changed in this space since 2023 in the last post I saw. i.e. can I set up an apple watch in NZ with a phone number but without a connecting phone?

 

Thanks in advance for your help.

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Linux
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  #3457012 29-Jan-2026 14:52
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Not in New Zealand as I understand they require a main plan



konfusd
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  #3457013 29-Jan-2026 14:56
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Unfortunately "Apple Watch for your kids" is still not supported by any telco in NZ 🙁

 

Source: https://www.apple.com/au/watch/cellular/#table-for-your-kids




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gemtwinkle123

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  #3457021 29-Jan-2026 16:57
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Thanks everyone. Very frustrating.



NeNe
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  #3467533 7-Mar-2026 14:33
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Hi, Just wondering if you found a solution? we were planning to get one for our 10year old but don't want to have to buy a phone as well.

konfusd
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  #3467655 7-Mar-2026 20:13
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@NeNe - the Apple Support page I linked earlier shows that this still isn't supported in NZ.




I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

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