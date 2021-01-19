phrozenpenguin

This is a machine (HP 8300 USFF) that was sourced specifically to be a small and low noise hackintosh - an Intel PC that runs MacOS flawlessly. I have used it with High Sierra and Catalina as a work machine and it was great. Many items imported from the US as they are compatible with the computer and MacOS. Can be upgraded - CPU / RAM / SSD all can go higher! Support dual DisplayPort out and I used it with dual monitors. Measures 25cm x 25cm x 7cm high.

- Intel i3-3225 CPU 2 core/4 thread (can be upgraded to i7-3770)

- 8gb RAM (can be upgraded)

- 120gb mSATA SSD drive (can be upgraded)

- Available 2.5” SATA slot - ideal for additional SSD

- DVD-RW (!)

- BCM94360CS genuine Apple wifi and Bluetooth adaptor including adaptor to motherboard and aerials. This is detected “Out of the box” on MacOS so no additional drivers needed.

- The two fans have been replaced with high end Noctua fans so it is now whisper quiet.

- Two PSUs are included; both work but one has a slightly frayed cable so I bought an additional one to be safe.

Plenty of tutorials on how to do the hackintosh side of things - the machine (HP 8300) is very well supported, especially with the hardware I installed. I used Clover but OpenCore is also supported. Will be supplied blank i.e. ready for you to do install (easy from tutorials). Selling as I have consolidated down to one MacBook Pro. Happy to answer questions.

Located in Christchurch but am able to ship. $250 or make us an offer.