phrozenpenguin

FS: Small HP computer capable of Hackintosh (or Windows, or Linux!)
#280907 19-Jan-2021 11:40
This is a machine (HP 8300 USFF) that was sourced specifically to be a small and low noise hackintosh - an Intel PC that runs MacOS flawlessly. I have used it with High Sierra and Catalina as a work machine and it was great. Many items imported from the US as they are compatible with the computer and MacOS. Can be upgraded - CPU / RAM / SSD all can go higher! Support dual DisplayPort out and I used it with dual monitors. Measures 25cm x 25cm x 7cm high.

 

 

 

- Intel i3-3225 CPU 2 core/4 thread (can be upgraded to i7-3770)

 

- 8gb RAM (can be upgraded)

 

- 120gb mSATA SSD drive (can be upgraded)

 

- Available 2.5” SATA slot - ideal for additional SSD

 

- DVD-RW (!)

 

- BCM94360CS genuine Apple wifi and Bluetooth adaptor including adaptor to motherboard and aerials. This is detected “Out of the box” on MacOS so no additional drivers needed.

 

- The two fans have been replaced with high end Noctua fans so it is now whisper quiet.

 

- Two PSUs are included; both work but one has a slightly frayed cable so I bought an additional one to be safe.

 

 

 

Plenty of tutorials on how to do the hackintosh side of things - the machine (HP 8300) is very well supported, especially with the hardware I installed. I used Clover but OpenCore is also supported. Will be supplied blank i.e. ready for you to do install (easy from tutorials). Selling as I have consolidated down to one MacBook Pro. Happy to answer questions.

 

 

 

Located in Christchurch but am able to ship. $250 or make us an offer.

 

 

 

 

 

  #2743846 13-Jul-2021 21:50
Just found this taking up space in the garage. No interest before, any interest now?

 

Would also work for Windows, Linux etc!

  #2926250 13-Jun-2022 21:01
Bit of a bump here. Still available, have just fired it up and installed ChromeOS (via Neverready, home license) and everything is supported. Price drop to $150. 

 

Can ship or can collect from Christchurch - may be able to help with monitor etc for the latter.

 

 

