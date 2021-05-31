Hey all,

Due to an upgrade I am now selling my trusty home server.

Dell PowerEdge R710 (Yellow ex-Google Search Appliance)

Dual Xeon E5620 2.4GHz 4 Core / 8 Thread (8 Core / 16 Thread total) Processors

48GB (6 x 8GB) DDR3 ECC RAM

Dual Power Supplies

4 x 2.5" 300GB SAS Drives

4 x 2.5" 600GB SAS Drives

PERC H700 RAID Controller

iDRAC Enterprise

Integrated quad-port 1GbE NIC

Internal SD Card Slot

Internal USB Port

No DVD Drive

Rack Rail kit included

Running latest Dell BIOS of 6.6.0, so other than the "limited edition" yellow paint job it's an R710 through and through.

Drives

Processors

BIOS

Will update with more photos later.

Has been running XCP-NG in my home rack almost constantly for the last 18 months without ever skipping a beat. Would easily run VMWare/Unraid/TrueNAS

Looking for offers around $350.

Located in Upper Hutt, but could potentially deliver to the Wellington Region for a negotiated fee.