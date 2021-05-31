Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Dell R710 PowerEdge, Dual Xeon E5620 (8Cores/16Threads), 48GB DDR3 RAM Server
Krullos

#286025 31-May-2021 14:39
Hey all,

 

Due to an upgrade I am now selling my trusty home server.

 

  • Dell PowerEdge R710 (Yellow ex-Google Search Appliance)
  • Dual Xeon E5620 2.4GHz 4 Core / 8 Thread (8 Core / 16 Thread total) Processors
  • 48GB (6 x 8GB) DDR3 ECC RAM
  • Dual Power Supplies
  • 4 x 2.5" 300GB SAS Drives
  • 4 x 2.5" 600GB SAS Drives
  • PERC H700 RAID Controller
  • iDRAC Enterprise
  • Integrated quad-port 1GbE NIC
  • Internal SD Card Slot
  • Internal USB Port
  • No DVD Drive
  • Rack Rail kit included

Running latest Dell BIOS of 6.6.0, so other than the "limited edition" yellow paint job it's an R710 through and through.

 

Drives

 

Processors

 

BIOS

 

Will update with more photos later.

 

Has been running XCP-NG in my home rack almost constantly for the last 18 months without ever skipping a beat. Would easily run VMWare/Unraid/TrueNAS

 

Looking for offers around $350.

 

Located in Upper Hutt, but could potentially deliver to the Wellington Region for a negotiated fee.

Ge0rge
  #2716216 31-May-2021 14:45
Out of curiosity, what did you upgrade to?

Krullos

  #2716219 31-May-2021 14:49
Ge0rge: Out of curiosity, what did you upgrade to?

 

 

 

The next generation up - Dell PowerEdge R720

mentalinc
  #2716221 31-May-2021 14:54
What did the r720 cost? Looking for something similar.




Krullos

  #2716223 31-May-2021 14:59
mentalinc: What did the r720 cost? Looking for something similar.

 

 

 

R720 was around $500 without drives, and I've had to upgrade the CPUs in it too, but that's not what's for sale.

 

 

 

An R710 is similar to an R720 - are you interested? ;)

Krullos

  #2716241 31-May-2021 16:06
More photos:

 

Front (Bezel)

 

Front

 

Drives

 

Top (Inside)

 

Back

 

Inside

Krullos

  #2716858 1-Jun-2021 20:00
Will list on TradeMe tomorrow if there's no other interest shown before then

Krullos

  #2716996 2-Jun-2021 08:18
Now listed on TradeMe



Krullos

  #2718134 4-Jun-2021 09:32
Price is now offers around $300.

 

 

 

Can also offer following shipping options:

 

Shipping options

 

     

  • Wellington (Non-signature)$4.49
  • Wellington > Rural (Signature)$9.94
  • Rest of North Island (Non-signature)$28.26
  • Rest of North Island > Rural (Non-signature)$34.01
  • South Island (Non-signature)$41.91
  • South Island > Rural (Non-signature)$47.66

Krullos

  #2718488 5-Jun-2021 07:39
Sold: via TradeMe

