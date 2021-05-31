Hey all,
Due to an upgrade I am now selling my trusty home server.
- Dell PowerEdge R710 (Yellow ex-Google Search Appliance)
- Dual Xeon E5620 2.4GHz 4 Core / 8 Thread (8 Core / 16 Thread total) Processors
- 48GB (6 x 8GB) DDR3 ECC RAM
- Dual Power Supplies
- 4 x 2.5" 300GB SAS Drives
- 4 x 2.5" 600GB SAS Drives
- PERC H700 RAID Controller
- iDRAC Enterprise
- Integrated quad-port 1GbE NIC
- Internal SD Card Slot
- Internal USB Port
- No DVD Drive
- Rack Rail kit included
Running latest Dell BIOS of 6.6.0, so other than the "limited edition" yellow paint job it's an R710 through and through.
Will update with more photos later.
Has been running XCP-NG in my home rack almost constantly for the last 18 months without ever skipping a beat. Would easily run VMWare/Unraid/TrueNAS
Looking for offers around $350.
Located in Upper Hutt, but could potentially deliver to the Wellington Region for a negotiated fee.