Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: HP DL360 G9 $700 in Hamilton
Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#288510 5-Jul-2021 12:40
Send private message

Hey team,

 

Have a DL360 G9 1U Server coming out of action.... Specs are 2x E5-2650 V3's, 64GB RAM - has 8 slots but only 1 recycled drive sled. (Rest are blanks).

 

https://h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/getdocument.aspx?docname=c04375623

 

Internal P440ar raid controller & A P441 for external storage. Has the extra 4x 1GB ports in the Flexible LOM Bay.

 

Not much else to say - few stretches on the body as you'd expect but nothing major. Surprising quiet for a 1U unless under heavy loads - can't really hear it over my other server gear.

 

 

 

I'll also throw in a HP 3par 2.5" 2U DAS (Model M6710 from memory) - its a bit beaten up / twisted chassis (Thanks Post Haste) so the end bays are quite tight but still works properly. This is a dumb DAS with no controller so uses the P441 in the server to setup/configure the drives. From memory there are about 20 caddies included - maybe a couple more. SAS cable included (SFF-8644 to SFF-8088). Works with SAS drives, SATA Drives, SSD's etc - can even mix them together.

 

 

 

Was originally used for virtualisation and I was going to use it in my home lab but I sadly don't have a use for 20/40 cores so it'd be a waste.

 

I'm in Pukete Hamilton but could potentially meet some in Bombay during the week if needed.

 

$700 ono

Create new topic
sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2739241 5-Jul-2021 16:50
Send private message

PM'd

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739260 5-Jul-2021 17:20
Send private message

Would be interested to if Sparkz cant make a deal with you. also PM's

networkn
27430 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739295 5-Jul-2021 19:13
Send private message

Looks like it's likely spoken for, if you have anything else similar, please let me know.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 