Hey team,

Have a DL360 G9 1U Server coming out of action.... Specs are 2x E5-2650 V3's, 64GB RAM - has 8 slots but only 1 recycled drive sled. (Rest are blanks).

https://h20195.www2.hpe.com/v2/getdocument.aspx?docname=c04375623

Internal P440ar raid controller & A P441 for external storage. Has the extra 4x 1GB ports in the Flexible LOM Bay.

Not much else to say - few stretches on the body as you'd expect but nothing major. Surprising quiet for a 1U unless under heavy loads - can't really hear it over my other server gear.

I'll also throw in a HP 3par 2.5" 2U DAS (Model M6710 from memory) - its a bit beaten up / twisted chassis (Thanks Post Haste) so the end bays are quite tight but still works properly. This is a dumb DAS with no controller so uses the P441 in the server to setup/configure the drives. From memory there are about 20 caddies included - maybe a couple more. SAS cable included (SFF-8644 to SFF-8088). Works with SAS drives, SATA Drives, SSD's etc - can even mix them together.

Was originally used for virtualisation and I was going to use it in my home lab but I sadly don't have a use for 20/40 cores so it'd be a waste.

I'm in Pukete Hamilton but could potentially meet some in Bombay during the week if needed.

$700 ono