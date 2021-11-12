Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
darylblake

#290443 12-Nov-2021 07:33
Selling a spare PC I built for a project. Don't need it anymore. Have only used it a handful of times perhaps for 2-3 months. 

I have receipts for the components. 

Spec is:

Ryzen 5 3500 6 core 6 thread - Its a pretty decent performing chip.

 

Small mATX Case https://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=283&area=en

 

16 GB DDR 4. 

 

240 GB Kingston SSD HDD

 

Motherboard is MSI B450-M Pro-VDH Max

GPU Fanless ASUS Geforce 710 low profile with 1x HDMI output and 1x DVI out.

 

Accepting offers around ~$450 May also consider bitcoin as payment. 

Pickup Auckland. (Please be safe). 

Benoire
  #2811415 12-Nov-2021 07:49
What are you asking for it?

mentalinc
  #2811416 12-Nov-2021 08:02
Starting to think we need a bot that checks for the word "offer" and check there is something like "Free" or a regex match on $???.

 

 

 

Rules state you need to provide a price.




Stu

  #2811428 12-Nov-2021 08:40
@darylblake as above, rules for this sub-forum require that you provide a price. This isn't an auction site. Thank you.




darylblake

  #2811431 12-Nov-2021 08:52
Post has been updated. 

cddt
  #2811443 12-Nov-2021 09:12
That is a good price! However there is no GPU (and no iGPU on that CPU), so anyone who wants to use it with a GUI will need to add a GPU. Would be fine headless though.

wratterus
  #2811448 12-Nov-2021 09:21
Isn't the R5 3500 6c6t rather than 6c12t?

darylblake

  #2811452 12-Nov-2021 09:27
Ahh ok, yes it might not have hyperthreading, I stand corrected on that just checked it now. Will update the description, apologies.

 

It does have a GPU, its a low profile Asus geforce 710. It has an HDMI out, and a DVI out. I had to modify the bracket to fit it into the case. 

 

The SSD, GPU, CPU, power supply and motherboard are about 3 months old. I should have a receipt from PB tech for the motherboard, PSU and Ram, and computer lounge for the CPU.



darylblake

  #2811460 12-Nov-2021 09:39
Item has been sold. 

