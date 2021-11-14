cokemaster

Hi team,

I'm moving homes and so I've had to examine what I keep moving forward. I've got 2x Ataris that I fired up years ago, 2x CRT (I believe one colour/one mono) screens and a few other things.

I haven't looked at them in years and unlikely to do so, so I thought I'd test the waters here for anyone interested in Atari's.

Because I can't vouch for their operational status and don't see myself being in a position to look after them anytime soon, I thought I would offer them up to someone who is more likely to value them.

The catch: Auckland only. New Lynn Pick up preferred (but could drop off locally if needed).