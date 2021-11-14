Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted [Gone] Free to a good home: Ataris bits and pieces (Auckland only)
cokemaster

Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290481 14-Nov-2021 21:12
Hi team, 

 

I'm moving homes and so I've had to examine what I keep moving forward. I've got 2x Ataris that I fired up years ago, 2x CRT (I believe one colour/one mono) screens and a few other things. 

 

I haven't looked at them in years and unlikely to do so, so I thought I'd test the waters here for anyone interested in Atari's. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Because I can't vouch for their operational status and don't see myself being in a position to look after them anytime soon, I thought I would offer them up to someone who is more likely to value them. 

 

The catch: Auckland only. New Lynn Pick up preferred (but could drop off locally if needed).




Create new topic
cokemaster

Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812896 14-Nov-2021 21:38
Provisionally reserved.




olivernz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813005 15-Nov-2021 09:09
Oh wow! That's a treasure right there. i never operated ataris so wouldn't know what to do with them. But I am sure they will find a good home (call me when it's BBC Model Bs or Archimedes machines ;-) )

MadEngineer
3067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2813463 15-Nov-2021 19:00
olivernz:

 

Oh wow! That's a treasure right there. i never operated ataris so wouldn't know what to do with them. But I am sure they will find a good home (call me when it's BBC Model Bs or Archimedes machines ;-) )

 

Dang.  Did you ever have the pleasure of programming an Archimedes in BASIC?  To me those things were INSANELY quick compared with everything else at the time




olivernz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813515 15-Nov-2021 20:36
MadEngineer:

 

olivernz:

 

Oh wow! That's a treasure right there. i never operated ataris so wouldn't know what to do with them. But I am sure they will find a good home (call me when it's BBC Model Bs or Archimedes machines ;-) )

 

Dang.  Did you ever have the pleasure of programming an Archimedes in BASIC?  To me those things were INSANELY quick compared with everything else at the time

 

 

 

 

Indeed they were. I went from a BBC to a Archimedes A310, which i still have today. ARM processor and 1MB of RAM!!! It was blazing and the Basic was really cool. Although I was too young at the time to grasp all its finesse.

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813524 15-Nov-2021 20:44
olivernz:

 

Indeed they were. I went from a BBC to a Archimedes A310, which i still have today. ARM processor and 1MB of RAM!!! It was blazing and the Basic was really cool. Although I was too young at the time to grasp all its finesse.

 

 

I was doing computer support in schools in the UK with the A3000 and others

 

Wasted a lot of time on Lemmings...

