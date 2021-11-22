fatesjester

Hi folks, long time Lurker and long time member from GP Forums + plus ID verified on here so please excuse my first post being a sale one!



I’ve got a pair of Audiotechnica AD-900x that I need to sell and I’m sure someone here would find these interesting.



Good condition pair of just incredible open back headphones. The pleather around the ear cups has worn away but this seems like a chronic Audiotechnica problem as I’ve had this on their other high end cans as well.



Drivers in great condition, headband is perfect and earcups are super soft and comfortable still!



Happy to take more photos as well, just tell me what you want to see.



Unfortunately I’m moving overseas and these probably won’t survive the trip in luggage without a hard case so it’s probably for the best they find a new home.



These are very highly regarded headphones - plenty of glowing reviews out there.



https://www.audio-technica.com/en-us/ath-ad900x



Looking for $230 ONO.



Pick up in Tawa,Wellington or can drop off for a small fee in the region.