Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Audiotechnica AD-900x open back headphones
fatesjester

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#290609 22-Nov-2021 22:49
Send private message

Hi folks, long time Lurker and long time member from GP Forums + plus ID verified on here so please excuse my first post being a sale one!

I’ve got a pair of Audiotechnica AD-900x that I need to sell and I’m sure someone here would find these interesting.

Good condition pair of just incredible open back headphones. The pleather around the ear cups has worn away but this seems like a chronic Audiotechnica problem as I’ve had this on their other high end cans as well.

Drivers in great condition, headband is perfect and earcups are super soft and comfortable still!

Happy to take more photos as well, just tell me what you want to see.

Unfortunately I’m moving overseas and these probably won’t survive the trip in luggage without a hard case so it’s probably for the best they find a new home.

These are very highly regarded headphones - plenty of glowing reviews out there.

https://www.audio-technica.com/en-us/ath-ad900x

Looking for $230 ONO.

Pick up in Tawa,Wellington or can drop off for a small fee in the region.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
LarryFisherman
25 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2817474 23-Nov-2021 10:14
Send private message

How old are these?

 

Could you post some pictures up of them please.

timmmay
18382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817478 23-Nov-2021 10:22
Send private message

I have the closed version, A900, I bet the AD900X are very nice for quiet environments. You can get replacement earpads, I think I last got some from Amazon.com

fatesjester

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2817479 23-Nov-2021 10:25
Send private message

Knew I forgot something late last night...attached the photos to the this postnow.

 

I bought these in late 2015, used them moderately in my home office for a year or so then, and since they've more or less just been unused till about 6 months ago when I got back into more competitve FPS games and that awesome soundstage became important.

 

 

 

 

 

 



fatesjester

3 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2817480 23-Nov-2021 10:32
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I have the closed version, A900, I bet the AD900X are very nice for quiet environments. You can get replacement earpads, I think I last got some from Amazon.com

 

 

 

 

Yeah Audiotechnica have heaps of options for replacement pads on their models - I got some plush ones to replace the pleather on my M50's. The pad material on these are still very good, its just the pleather bit that joins the pad to the body that has flaked unfortunately.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 