FS: 2 x Intel NUC - 1 x i3 and 1 x i5
#290716 30-Nov-2021 12:18
Hi,

I have 2 NUC's that I am no longer using so are now for sale.  I am in Auckland and contactless pickup is OK, or will shop at buyers expense.  Both come with Power supplies.

First is an D34010WYKH. i3 4010U, 4GB Ram, 240GB SSD.  From memory this has the splashscreen for Wintec (I brought this off Geekzone so never questioned it - FS: Intel Nuc i3's (geekzone.co.nz) )

Next is a NUC5i5RYH.  i5-5250U, 8GB of RAM and 240GB SSD. These models can be upgraded to 16GB RAM (across two slots) and are NVMe capable

$200 ono for the i3.
$300 ono for the i5.

Or will do a deal if someone wants both.

  #2821585 30-Nov-2021 12:42
PM'd

  #2821619 30-Nov-2021 13:25
Both sold pending payment.

