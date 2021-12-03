Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Good condition Apple Watch 3 or higher
baileym1

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#290770 3-Dec-2021 08:32
Send private message

Hi

 

 

Just wondering if anyone has a good condition apple watch they were looking to sell on due to upgrading or not using?

 

Son is getting his first phone and he would like a watch with it - just weighing up new vs 2nd hand

 

 

Cheers

 

 

Malcolm

dacraka
712 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2823556 3-Dec-2021 08:34
Send private message

What price were you thinking?

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2823558 3-Dec-2021 08:38
Send private message

i have an apple watch SE that would fit the bill.





baileym1

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2823561 3-Dec-2021 08:44
Send private message

dacraka:

What price were you thinking?

 

 

Looks like new Apple Watch 3s go for $329 or around $300 on sales - so a price that makes it worthwhile buying 2nd hand over new - always after a fair deal for both sides (sounds like a politicians answer I know)



boosacnoodle
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823577 3-Dec-2021 09:08
Send private message

I have a Series 4 (44mm) stainless steel (GPS + cellular) Hermes edition if you are interested. It is in pretty good condition.

CYaBro
3779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823614 3-Dec-2021 10:24
Send private message

I too am thinking of selling my Apple Watch Series 4, US version so does have the ECG feature.

 

It's a Series 4 Gold Aluminium 44mm.
Has a pink Sand sport loop with it.

 

Also have a few nice straps if interested.

Insanekiwi
446 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823632 3-Dec-2021 10:51
Send private message

I have had number of issues with Apple Series 3 updates due to its small storage capacity. Can I strongly suggest you go for models newer than that.

esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2823724 3-Dec-2021 12:06
Send private message

I would be interested in prices for the 4’s..



jat80
207 posts

Master Geek


  #2823775 3-Dec-2021 14:03
Send private message

Sent you a PM.





CYaBro
3779 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2826129 7-Dec-2021 17:20
Send private message

I've listed mine now for anyone interested:

 

FS: Apple Watch Series 4 44mm and straps (geekzone.co.nz)

baileym1

81 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2831774 13-Dec-2021 21:07
Send private message

Thanks team - went with the Apple Watch SE from I43a2 - sorry took so long

