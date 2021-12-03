Just wondering if anyone has a good condition apple watch they were looking to sell on due to upgrading or not using?
Son is getting his first phone and he would like a watch with it - just weighing up new vs 2nd hand
Cheers
Malcolm
What price were you thinking?
i have an apple watch SE that would fit the bill.
dacraka:
Looks like new Apple Watch 3s go for $329 or around $300 on sales - so a price that makes it worthwhile buying 2nd hand over new - always after a fair deal for both sides (sounds like a politicians answer I know)
I have a Series 4 (44mm) stainless steel (GPS + cellular) Hermes edition if you are interested. It is in pretty good condition.
I too am thinking of selling my Apple Watch Series 4, US version so does have the ECG feature.
It's a Series 4 Gold Aluminium 44mm.
Has a pink Sand sport loop with it.
Also have a few nice straps if interested.
I have had number of issues with Apple Series 3 updates due to its small storage capacity. Can I strongly suggest you go for models newer than that.
I've listed mine now for anyone interested: