Space Grey MacBook Pro 13", Model A2159. Purchased new February 2020, rarely used & in excellent condition - battery cycle count only 74. No dings, dents, scratches or any real signs of wear & tear.



Standard spec - Intel i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris 645 graphics, 256GB storage, 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports.



Running MacOS 12 Monterey.



Comes with receipt from JB HiFi, original Apple charger & unused Apple Magic Mouse 2. (The reason the Magic Mouse is unused is because they are particularly useless, however this is not the time nor the place for me to be rabbiting on about form over function.)



Original purchase $2500 - GZ sell half price $1250 + courier.



