Hi all,

This is a long shot I know, and a little out of the ordinary, but desperate times and all that... Plus there are some very knowledgeable folk around here that just might know where to get one.

as per title I require a 60mm x 60mm square housing x 15mm thick cooling fan. 24 volt, 3 wire.

Current unit which has died on me is a Sanyo Denki, model 9WF0624H7D04

Fan is out of an older Fanuc spindle amplifier module A06B-6102-H211#H520

I have an older CNC Mill with a Fanuc 18M controller and the machine will not run without an operating fan.

It failed yesterday and whilst I have ordered some more from Aliexpress, that does not help me right now.

I am hoping to not be down over Christmas, and so if anybody knows where I might obtain one locally to get me back up and running that would be super awesome and greatly appreciated.

Could not find anything suitable at Jaycar or Element 14.

The failed item:

It should look like this:

It is out of this unit:

Cheers all.