Rust

#292995 19-Dec-2021 11:45
Hi all,

 

This is a long shot I know, and a little out of the ordinary, but desperate times and all that... Plus there are some very knowledgeable folk around here that just might know where to get one.

 

as per title I require a 60mm x 60mm square housing x 15mm thick cooling fan. 24 volt, 3 wire.

 

Current unit which has died on me is a Sanyo Denki, model 9WF0624H7D04

 

Fan is out of an older Fanuc spindle amplifier module A06B-6102-H211#H520

 

I have an older CNC Mill with a Fanuc 18M controller and the machine will not run without an operating fan.

 

It failed yesterday and whilst I have ordered some more from Aliexpress, that does not help me right now.

 

I am hoping to not be down over Christmas, and so if anybody knows where I might obtain one locally to get me back up and running that would be super awesome and greatly appreciated.

 

Could not find anything suitable at Jaycar or Element 14.

 

The failed item:

 

 

It should look like this:

 

 

It is out of this unit:

 

 

Cheers all.

Lias
  #2835506 19-Dec-2021 12:34
I can't find that model on the Sanyo Denki site, quite possibly it's either really old, or a customized order, or both, but as best as I can tell these are the specs:

 

9WF <- Model / Series, in this case "oil proof"

 

06 <- Frame Size in CM, so 60mm x 60mm

 

24 <- Voltage

 

H <- Speed Code (13100 RPM, 12.7 CFM)

 

7 <- Frame Thickness Code (7 is 15mm in the docs I could find)

 

D04 <- Appears to be the sensor type, but I can't find any info for D04 (D01 or D001 is "with a lock sensor" in the docs I could find) 

 

Based on that I found 3 things in stock on Element14 that might work, at least as a temporary option:

 

2406KL-05W-B59-L50

 

2406KL-05W-B59-L00

 

109P0624H701

 

Good luck!




Gordy7
  #2835508 19-Dec-2021 12:45
Have a look through these...

 

https://nz.rs-online.com/web/c/hvac-fans-thermal-management/air-conditioning-fans/axial-fans/?applied-dimensions=4294645401,4294855919,4294876188,4294861103




Gordy

 

Rust

  #2835516 19-Dec-2021 13:13
Awesome, thank you both very much. The info on those product codes is very helpful. It is an old model, machine dates back to 2001. I suspect that will be my biggest problem.

 

I'll have a look through the ones you both have linked now and hopefully get something ordered.

 

Cheers



Rust

  #2835536 19-Dec-2021 14:45
After some more research it seems that, as indicated by @Lias, it is indeed the 'locked rotor' sensor type required by my machine. One of the linked fans has that sensor and I have ordered that plus a couple of the others just to hedge my bets.

 

Again, thanks for your assistance, very much appreciated.

neb

neb
  #2835647 19-Dec-2021 21:20
Worst-case, could you just get any old 12V fan and run it with a dropper resistor and hotwire the locked-rotor signal if it's a steady-state one?

Rust

  #2835650 19-Dec-2021 21:47
That is definitely something I will look at if the other options fail. I don't know what signal the machine is expecting, but there are 2 other units with working fans of the same type so I should be able to measure it.

 

Cheers

neb

neb
  #2835654 19-Dec-2021 21:52
Rust:

That is definitely something I will look at if the other options fail. I don't know what signal the machine is expecting, but there are 2 other units with working fans of the same type so I should be able to measure it.

 

 

Just did a quick Google on "locked rotor signal" and there's lots of info on this out there, looks like you're not the only one with this problem, see e.g. this and this. It's a steady-state signal so you'd just need to ground it or add a pullup resistor depending on what it wants to see.



Rust

  #2835744 20-Dec-2021 06:04
neb:

 

... see e.g. this and this. It's a steady-state signal ....

 

Absolutely brilliant! So simple. This is one of those slap myself for not thinking of it myself moments. I should be able to get hold of an ordinary 2-wire fan pretty quickly and give this a go. Thanks!

RUKI
  #2836393 21-Dec-2021 15:11
If passing Greenlane, Auckland - I have dozens of various fans. Variety of sizes, wattage and voltage 3.5.12v
Pretty sure I do not have 24V, but making 12 out of 24 is easy.
FYI - and old cig lighter 5v phone USB chargers for any phone can easily be converted into 24 to 12v adapter.




Rust

  #2836480 21-Dec-2021 19:05
Thanks for the reply.

 

I have just today received the first of a number of fans that I ordered, so I should hopefully be ok now. This one requires a hack on the sensor signal, so that'll be a bit of fun for tomorrow.

 

Fingers crossed the magic smoke doesn't escape....

Rust

  #2838213 25-Dec-2021 09:39
Just a quick update in case it helps anybody in the future,

 

The work-around for a locker-rotor fan sensor really is as simple as connecting the sensor terminal on the PCB to ground. Massive thanks to @Neb & @Lias for providing me with both product code information, and a link to the hack info.

 

The only fans I could obtain on really short notice were either 2-wire, or 3-wire with tach sensor output. I simply cut the sensor wire and bridged the -ve and sensor pins in the fan connector, and it worked! - no alarms.

 

Of course, this means I currently have no protection if the fan fails again, so the proper fan will be going in as soon as I receive it. I am up and running for over Christmas though, which was the goal. 

 

 

 

 

 

The top middle unit was displaying error code 56, now its good

 

 

It occurs to me that, as it's turned out, this thread may not be in the most appropriate forum. I'll leave it to the mods to do as they please with it.

 

Cheers all.

 

 

