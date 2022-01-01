Works fine but doesn't come with the big red button to start/stop recording (this doesn't matter, you can still start/stop using the software). Unboxed, so will be shipped in a different box.

"Live Gamer HD is a PCI-e card that helps you record and stream your game footage at up to 1080p. Designed specifically for gamers who capture/stream gameplay on their PCs, this highly-compatible PCI-e capture device comes with an on-board H.264 hardware encoder that significantly lowers CPU workloads resulting in smaller file sizes for post-editing. Live Gamer HD also supports a wide range of resolutions and fits into most PC platforms. Meanwhile, it utilizes HDMI connections for inputs from different game consoles; the HDMI pass-through function guarantees a smooth HD gaming experience even while recording, which typically requires considerable CPU usage with a regular PC. On top of that, it can be directly connected to streaming platforms, and you can even add live commentary while streaming. From now on, recording and sharing your legendary matches is no longer a fantasy."

Pickup Gulf Harbour or shipping to be arranged