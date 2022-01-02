Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jonathan18

#293159 2-Jan-2022 15:54
I’m looking for a laptop dock with single USB C connector, for a Dell laptop with Thunderbolt 4.

 

Needs to have at least two video outs (one must be HDMI), supporting 2 @ 1080p 60Hz but ideally higher; PD  charging of the laptop; and a decent number of USB ports. Needs to come with the power supply. 

 

Possible models include Dell WD19, TB16, or WD15 (in order of preference).

 

I’m also on the lookout for a monitor, at least 24” and 1080, DP output, and ideally able to rotate 90 degrees. Preferably in the Manawatu, Kapiti or Wgtn regions to allow for pickup.

 

Please PM me if you have anything suitable. Thanks.

Ge0rge
  #2842006 2-Jan-2022 16:16
I've got two Lenovo L200pwd screens currently gathering dust. They're not quite 24" (but I'm told size doesn't matter!), they don't have PD output, but they do 1080 and can tilt 90°. Unlike the ones in the link above, they do have stands.

Yours for a box of cold ciders if you want to pick them up from the Wairarapa.

jonathan18

  #2842244 3-Jan-2022 07:52
Thanks, GeOrge, that's a really generous offer, and a great deal to be had for sure, but sadly DisplayPort out is key - it looks like few docking stations have more than one HDMI output, and my current monitor is HDMI only. 

 

If anyone does have a pair of identical monitors with DisplayPort they're looking to move on I'd also be keen to hear from you, as with anyone with a suitable docking station.

Krullos
  #2842246 3-Jan-2022 08:03
Last I looked Recycling for Charity (IT Recyclers in Upper Hutt) had several WD15s, and possibly some of the other models mentioned, but can't guarantee they do now.

They'd also likely be a place to source some second hand monitors.

https://recyclingforcharity.co.nz/



lxsw20
  #2842438 3-Jan-2022 13:07
DisplayPort and HDMI are very similar, just DP doesn't carry audio. You can buy adapters/cables to go between the two.

