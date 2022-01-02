jonathan18:

I’m looking for a laptop dock with single USB C connector, for a Dell laptop with Thunderbolt 4.

Needs to have at least two video outs (one must be HDMI), supporting 2 @ 1080p 60Hz but ideally higher; PD charging of the laptop; and a decent number of USB ports. Needs to come with the power supply.

Possible models include Dell WD19, TB16, or WD15 (in order of preference).

I’m also on the lookout for a monitor, at least 24” and 1080, DP output, and ideally able to rotate 90 degrees. Preferably in the Manawatu, Kapiti or Wgtn regions to allow for pickup.

Please PM me if you have anything suitable. Thanks.