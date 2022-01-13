Purchased this March 2021 from justlaptops nz epson store. Comes with 1 year manufacture warranty so still have 2 months left or so on it.



Everything is in perfect working condition as I rarely uses it.



Includes all the box and accessories that comes with it originally.



There’s one thing to note though, I have opened it and installed another nvme (removed now) on the unit and I scratched the corner a little while opening the back plate.



Key specification:



- AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800H Processor (8-cores 16-threads, 3.20 - 4.40GHz, 16Mb L3 Cache)

* Based on the latest Zen 3 microarchitecture, manufactured in the modern 7nm process

- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) 240Hz Anti-Glare IPS-level Display

* with 100%sRGB with Adaptive Sync, LED-Backlit

- NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 (95W TDP) 8GB GDDR6 VRAM

* RTX3070 at 95W is about the same as RTX2080 Super Max-Q at 105W, faster by 16.8% than RTX2070 Super at 115W

- 16GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM

* (8+8GB on 2x SO-DIMM sockets, Dual-Channel)

- 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

* 2x M.2 NVMe Slots in total

- Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

- 4-Cell Hi-Cap 90Whr Battery

- HD 720p Webcam

- Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

- Bluetooth 5.2



I think it’s basically this configuration here:

https://www.justlaptops.co.nz/asus-tuf-fa506qr-az003t-15-6-fullhd-240hz-ips-amd-ryzen7-5800h-16gb-512gb-nvme-ssd-rtx3070-8gb-rgb-keyboard-90wh-battery-eclipse-gray-metal-version-14140?search=asus+tuf+3070&description=1



Selling as I don’t game much on pc (basically couch potatoe and stuck with console instead cause of lockdown etc) and this unit basically just sits there collecting dust throughout the year.



This is the second gen of the TUF gaming laptop which they fixed the horrible airflows problem of the first gen and it runs great on any modern game.



Look for 2k ono for this pick up is at Auckland.



Shipping $15 at buyers risk (but have all the original box and package so should be protected).



