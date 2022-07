Bought from Noel Leeming around Feb 2021 and recently upgraded to 13 pro.

I will provide the receipt with it, and it comes with two cases as shown in Pics.

256GB in storage size.

Good condition and the battery health was 90% when I checked before factory reset. Comes with box and all the materials that it came with.

Looking for $1400 ono.

Pick up in Flat Bush or can courier it for free nz wide.