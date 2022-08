Hi Team

I'm on the hunt for a Ubiquiti UniFi Security Gateway to play with for a project. Does anyone have one spare they are happy to part with? I could go to $80 including freight to Auckland.

I'll also need a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4Gb or 8Gb of RAM, and while I have one on backorder I'd rather not wait until April if somoene has a spare they would part with for $100 incl freight to Auckland.

Cheers