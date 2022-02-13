Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Logitech Harmony Touch Remote with Hub
#293792 13-Feb-2022 21:21
Logitech Harmony Touch Remote

 

amazing universal control remote -

 

can download and use phone app as well

 

comes with: Remote & Remote Cradle with Charger & Hub Micro Usb Cable for Hub (no power adapter but any usb power adapter will work)

 

* note power adapter for remote cradle is US plug with pins bent to fit into NZ plug - came like this when brought 2nd hand, have had no issues with this have just resynced remote to ensure works correctly

 

no issues pick up hamilton or courier at buyers expense

 

170 ono

  #2867912 13-Feb-2022 21:23
Did I miss the price?




  #2867913 13-Feb-2022 21:24
sorry just updated the post now $170 ono

  #2871617 20-Feb-2022 12:45
DJ NAV:

 

sorry just updated the post now $170 ono

 

 

 

 

$100 any takers ...?

