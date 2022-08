FujiFilm FinePix S500 in perfect order.

Full specs at Fujifilm FinePix S5000 Zoom Review: Digital Photography Review (dpreview.com)

Complete with Manual, carry-case, two xD cards, xD card-USB drive, and lens hood/adapter ring.

Takes great pictures, most suitable as first camera, or photography student etc etc

$50. In Wellington for drop-off/pick up, elsewhere by arrangement.