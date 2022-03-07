Afternoon GZ,

Having a bit more of a clear out of surplus bits...



Here I have an ASUS M.2 Hyper PCIe to M.2 adapter to allow for the use of four PCIe NVMe drives in a single x16 PCIe gen 3 & 4 full height slot.

This unit provides excellent cooling for the drives, as it has a built-in blower fan (which can be switched off if needed), and thermal pads which dissipate heat to the massive heatsink.



I received this second-hand and unfortunately there are a couple of scratches on the heatsink, and one of the drive hold-down screws is missing, however a bit of tape keeps it located before it's held firmly in place by the clamping action of the heatsink & thermal pads.

This doesn't affect performance at all, just looks a bit rough.



Please note that this adapter requires your motherboard to support PCIe bifurcation of x4x4x4x4 for this to work.

I was using it in an HP Z440 workstation with the four drives passed directly through to VMs under Proxmox.



It's currently fitted with 4x 256 GB Toshiba NVMe drives (Model no. KXG50ZNV256G). These drives have been matched as closely as possible for wear, and from memory are around 2-5% wearout, so plenty of life left yet. I can double check this if needed.

I'm keen to sell as one complete unit, but can consider selling the drives separately.



Looking for $250 with all drives included. I'm located in Palmy, but can courier anywhere for an extra $10-15 depending where you're based.







