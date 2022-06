Hi all,

Pickup is in Wellington CBD



I brought this Dell Ultrasharp U2715H (27") monitor. from PBtech, years ago for just under $900, and it is great working condition.



It is currently mounted (not included), however the original stand is included.



Specifications:

Size- 27"

Resolution- 2560x1440

Screen mode - QHD

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz

LCD Type- IPS



Here's a review done on it last year - https://www.pcverge.com/dell-ultrasharp-u2715h-review/

Letting it go for $350.