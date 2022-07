HP T620 Plus Thin Client - $150

AMD Quad-Core GX-420CA

8GB DDR3 (upgraded from stock 4GB)

16GB M2 SSD

Includes a HP NC360T NIC and power supply.

This is the Plus model which includes a PCIe slot, so is very popular as a router with OPNsense, pfSense etc.

More info here

I don't have the packaging to ship, so pickup in Papakura.