LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295602 9-Apr-2022 11:03
I can also provide a Courier Post label that can be printed for easy postage, or happy to pay postage of course. I'm just outside of Christchurch.

dimsim
730 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900421 12-Apr-2022 15:19
hi, is this still available? price?

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2900436 12-Apr-2022 15:37
There's a few refurbished ones available from Apple now. 

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/refurbished/mac 

 

 

LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2900450 12-Apr-2022 15:51
dimsim:

 

hi, is this still available? price?

 

 

Sorry this was a wanted to buy post (WTB), but the link above from dylanp is quite interesting. The prices aren't that much above what they'd sell for on TradeMe to be honest. Thanks dylanp!



lxsw20
2909 posts

Uber Geek


  #2900454 12-Apr-2022 15:59
Very little difference between the M1 Pro 13 and the M1 Air, also. It's worth considering, unlike the older intel Air.

LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2900650 12-Apr-2022 20:22
Thanks guys, I've purchased one now :)

