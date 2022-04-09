I can also provide a Courier Post label that can be printed for easy postage, or happy to pay postage of course. I'm just outside of Christchurch.
hi, is this still available? price?
There's a few refurbished ones available from Apple now.
https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/refurbished/mac
dimsim:
Sorry this was a wanted to buy post (WTB), but the link above from dylanp is quite interesting. The prices aren't that much above what they'd sell for on TradeMe to be honest. Thanks dylanp!
Very little difference between the M1 Pro 13 and the M1 Air, also. It's worth considering, unlike the older intel Air.