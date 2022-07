Ubiquiti USW-24-POE Gen 2 24 port switch.



Upgraded to a 2.5g model which will arrive in about a 1-2 weeks. I can't let this go until my new one arrives sorry.



14 ports used generally. 30 watts consumed by a few cameras and APs. So very low load during it's life.



Not an EA model. Fanless.





Happy to post or pickup Chch. Comes with original box, ears, and I think the fancy little screw tray but don't count on it.



After offers at this stage since I have to wait for my new gear. Thanks.