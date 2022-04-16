QNAP Rack Mount NAS + HDD's for Sale, bought to store photos etc on but now moving them to the cloud.
Seagate IronWolf 4TB 64MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s NAS Internal Hard Drive ,Perfect for 1-8 BAY NAS system x 4
Kingston Laptop 4GB 1600MHz DDR3L SDRAM - 1600 MHz DDR3-1600/PC3-12800 - 1.35 V - Non-ECC - Unbuffered - 204-pin - Sodimm
QNAP 1U Rail Kit For TS-410U/419U/419U+/439U/459U/459U+/469U
QNAP TS-453U, 1U Rackmount NAS, 4-Bay, Celeron 2.0GHz Quad Core, 4GB Memory, 512MB DOM, 4x GbE, 5x USB3.0, Single 250W PSU,
Pickup Christchurch or can courier. After offers at this stage, I also have a TS-453A of similar spec that I'd also be interested in selling.