Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS QNAP TS-453U NAS
pchs

162 posts

Master Geek


#295705 16-Apr-2022 19:30
Send private message quote this post

QNAP Rack Mount NAS + HDD's for Sale, bought to store photos etc on but now moving them to the cloud. 

 

Seagate IronWolf 4TB 64MB Cache SATA 6.0Gb/s NAS Internal Hard Drive ,Perfect for 1-8 BAY NAS system x 4

 

Kingston Laptop 4GB 1600MHz DDR3L SDRAM - 1600 MHz DDR3-1600/PC3-12800 - 1.35 V - Non-ECC - Unbuffered - 204-pin - Sodimm

 

QNAP 1U Rail Kit For TS-410U/419U/419U+/439U/459U/459U+/469U

 

QNAP TS-453U, 1U Rackmount NAS, 4-Bay, Celeron 2.0GHz Quad Core, 4GB Memory, 512MB DOM, 4x GbE, 5x USB3.0, Single 250W PSU, 

 

Pickup Christchurch or can courier. After offers at this stage, I also have a TS-453A of similar spec that I'd also be interested in selling. 

Create new topic
Slasher
113 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2903085 16-Apr-2022 19:42
Send private message quote this post

Hi, would you consider selling hard drives separately? 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11952 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2903128 16-Apr-2022 23:03
Send private message quote this post

Pricing required.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

pchs

162 posts

Master Geek


  #2903619 19-Apr-2022 08:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi There - I'd look at $1500 for the lot, oh one thing to note is that this is sitting in an exchange in Queenstown so I'd need to un-rack it and get it shipped which would take a few days. 

 

No sorry wont sell the drives separately as if it didn't sell I'd just leave as is. the 453A is in Christchurch. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 