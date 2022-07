Little firewall box perfect for running VyOS, or PFsense etc at home. $250

Comes with Power Supply.

CPU Onboard Intel Celeron J1900 2.0GHz up to 2.42GHz(Turbo boost Technology) Quad Core Four Threads

TDP 10W

Motherboard Size 120 x 120 mm customized size

BOIS AMI BIOS, ACPI supported

Chipset Intel Bay Trail-M/D - Bay Trail

Memory 1 x SO-DIMM DDR3L Slot 8GB-DDR3

OS Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 10/Linux/pfSense

Audio ALC662 sound chip

Network 4 x Onboard Intel I211 Gigabit Network Connection

Video Intel® HD Graphics

Power 1 x 12V DC In

USB 2 x USB2.0, 1 x USB3.0

Display 1 x VGA

COM 1 x RJ45 COM

Others 1 x embedded SIM Card slot (back of PCB) Provide your own Cellular Modem

Storage 120GB Kingston SSD

MSATA 1 x M-SATA3.0 slot for MSATA SSD, support 6Gb/s

SATA 1 x SATA3.0 slot for SATA HDD or SSD, support 6Gb/s

Photos: https://imgur.com/a/0cAvrwp

Pickup Christchurch, or shipping at your expense.