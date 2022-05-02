Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFree: Cables, bits & pieces etc
Shapenz

502 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295877 2-May-2022 00:10
Having a bit of a clean out in my office. All in the gallery here -

 

https://imgur.com/a/oIpOim1

 

Been a but lazy with the descriptions but hopefully the images help... any questions just ask.

 

 

 

 

 

Pickup Pukete Hamilton or can ship for the trademe BAC cost.

 

 

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2909090 2-May-2022 07:04
Can I have the apple ssd adapters please? I think that's just what I need. I'll send you a message.

Lias
4872 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909246 2-May-2022 11:56
Keen on SAS Cables




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Shapenz

502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2909823 3-May-2022 18:25
SAS Cables, SSD adapters & Synology gone



Shapenz

502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2916801 21-May-2022 14:52
Last call before these go in the bin....

 

 

 

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2916864 21-May-2022 16:16
The ssd adapters are available as well. I tried them out but apple, typically and annoyingly, had a different pin layout for my model ssd.

mokoshakalaka
67 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2916953 21-May-2022 20:09
Is that open air mobo frame still available? Ill grab it if its still there

Shapenz

502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2917860 24-May-2022 11:34
Just the cables left now



tangerz
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2918750 26-May-2022 11:24
I'll take the cables if you still have them.

Huntakillaz
184 posts

Master Geek


  #2922011 2-Jun-2022 17:38
thanks gottem 👌

