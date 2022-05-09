After one of these, everyone seems to be out of stock and no, not particularly interested in any other model. Does anyone have a barely used (or perhaps new?) one they will part ways with?
Thanks
I note you say no other model but I do have something similar laying around - it is a Cooler Master MWE Gold 650W power supply (https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/power-supplies/mwe-series/mwe-gold-650-full-modular/) if that at-all interests you. This has seen only perhaps half a years use.
Looking at around $100 shipped.
Yeah very similar - the Cooler Master does this too I believe or just spins the fan at a very low RPM. My PC was built where it had to be silent and this PSU actually was basically silent too.
