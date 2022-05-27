Dell PowerConnect switch - $100 ono

24 x 10Base-T/100Base-TX/1000Base-T - RJ-45

2 x 10Gb Ethernet - SFP+

1 x USB

There are quite loud with the stock fans, but I've been running them with Noctua 40mm's and they're very tolerable noise-wise in my home office.

Comes with the stock fans and factory reset.

Fans can be easily swapped out with something quieter.

Location is Auckland.

I have 2 of these, 2nd switch is still in my rack till early next week when the replacement arrives but both are for sale if there is any interest.