Hey there - Home Assistant just annoyed me for the last time with respect to it's utter disdain for people that just want to use it as opposed to spend every waking minute maintaining it's ludicrously complicated infrastructure... Absolutely my fault for not reading the breaking changes notes but I didn't think they would kill a working Z-Wave implementation and require a migration to a new Z-wave setup - but they did. The automigration didn't work and the fractured state of Homeassistant install types means finding accurate documentation is near impossible.

With that off my chest, I have for sale all my Z-Wave gear, most of it never installed. 7 unused dimmers, 3 used dimmers, 1 used controller, 1 used multisensor and 1 used smart plug. All devices are the correct NZ frequency. (921.42Mhz)

Z-Wave itself seemed really reliable and I loved the way all the devices acted as repeaters for each other.

10 x Aeotec nano dimmers (ZW111-B). (7 NIB, 3 used)

1 x Aeotec Z-Stick Gen 5 (ZW090-B)

1 x Aeotec Smart Switch (2nd edition) (DSC24-ZWAU)

1 x Aeotec MultiSensor 6 (ZW100-B)

Looking for $1000 for the lot.