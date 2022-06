I have a US version of the Amazon Fire TV Cube available now. Remote control some marks, the result of an early encounter with a new puppy, who has since decided remote controls aren't food or chew toys.

4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos, WiFi 2.4/5 GHz, Ethernet port (via adapter part of the kit).

It uses the US power adapter.

Asking $85 including postage.