ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPad Pro 12.9" 4th Gen 512Gb 4g + Magic Keyboard. Recently replaced "as new" device!
I have moved back to a Macbook Pro + Big phone combo, so am looking to sell my iPad for now.

 

I dropped it early in the year and had it replaced with a new one under AppleCare+, so it is mint with a fresh battery!

 

Comes with OG box and the Magic Keyboard.

 

Whilst the pad itself is immaculate, the keyboard shows wear and tear from usage, but is in perfect working order with all text and keys intact etc.

 

Unit is no longer under AppleCare+

 

Spec = 12.9. 4th Gen, 512gb WiFi Plus 4g,

 

Looking at current selling prices and adjusting for TradeMe stupidity, am thinking $1600 for iPad and $1800 for the iPad & Keyboard. Sensible offers considered

 

Pickup from West Auckland or ship at your risk!

 

 

 

 




any photos of the condition of the keyboard and would you sell it separately?

