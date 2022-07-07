Here's an Asus Vivo V241 AiO. Unused, original purchase price $1800.



It's been unboxed, inspected, booted up, shut down & reboxed., That's it. Receipt available.



Specs:

Display: 23.8" FHD LED Touchscreen with near invisible 2mm display bezel

CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 @ 4.20GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4 (upgradeable)

Storage: 512GB NVMe (upgradeable)

Graphics: Radeon Vega 8

Connectivity: 1x HDMI-in, 1 x HDMI-out, 4 x USB 3.2 Type A, Bluetooth, WiFi 6, etc.

Audio: ASUS SonicMaster bass-reflex speaker system

OS: Windows 10 Professional

HID: Asus Wireless Keyboard & Mouse



Asus marketing has plenty of effusive waffle that we don't need to read. If you're looking for an excellent Home/Office desktop machine that looks good, performs well & works quietly it's hard to go past this. Especially at half price. GZ sale price $900.



Pick up is in Auckland - Botany area.



