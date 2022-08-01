I intend to upgrade to a Model Y and my delivery date is on 16th August.

Currently driving a Model 3 "Long Range" with FSD.

Link here.

Please reach out to me if you are interested. All details in the above link and below.

I will be taking $4000 off for Geekzone members and will offer it for $86k.

I have bought it from Tesla (few months back) from used inventory and will provide all receipts

Tesla has confirmed they will be providing one extra year warranty on top of the usual factory warranty on the car, although it does not show on the App yet, they said it's on their notes for because the Used Vehicle warranty is an additional one year after the factory warranty expires.

Some finer details.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Dual Motor

All Wheel Drive

Features - Full Self Driving Capability included worth $11,400

Exterior - Pearl White Multi Coat

Interior - Black

Wheels - 19" Sport Wheels (unmarked)

Interior - Full Premium

Audio - Premium with Subwoofer

Windows - 3M Ceramic Tints including roof

External condition - Excellent like new

Internal Condition - Excellent like new

Range - 602km Claimed WLTP

Top speed - 233km/h

0-100 - 4.4s

Comes with standard 3 pin charger unused (now costs $600 additional for new cars)

Kms - 16900 as of listing but is expected to go up as we drive to city and back couple of times a week.

Bought from Tesla NZ and still under warranty and no money owing. Have all the documentation. No finance owing.

Pick up and viewing in Flat Bush, Manukau by appointment.

Looking for $86k