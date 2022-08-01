I intend to upgrade to a Model Y and my delivery date is on 16th August.
Currently driving a Model 3 "Long Range" with FSD.
Link here.
Please reach out to me if you are interested. All details in the above link and below.
I will be taking $4000 off for Geekzone members and will offer it for $86k.
I have bought it from Tesla (few months back) from used inventory and will provide all receipts
Tesla has confirmed they will be providing one extra year warranty on top of the usual factory warranty on the car, although it does not show on the App yet, they said it's on their notes for because the Used Vehicle warranty is an additional one year after the factory warranty expires.
Some finer details.
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range
- Dual Motor
- All Wheel Drive
Features - Full Self Driving Capability included worth $11,400
- Exterior - Pearl White Multi Coat
- Interior - Black
- Wheels - 19" Sport Wheels (unmarked)
- Interior - Full Premium
- Audio - Premium with Subwoofer
- Windows - 3M Ceramic Tints including roof
- External condition - Excellent like new
- Internal Condition - Excellent like new
- Range - 602km Claimed WLTP
- Top speed - 233km/h
- 0-100 - 4.4s
- Comes with standard 3 pin charger unused (now costs $600 additional for new cars)
Kms - 16900 as of listing but is expected to go up as we drive to city and back couple of times a week.
Bought from Tesla NZ and still under warranty and no money owing. Have all the documentation. No finance owing.
Pick up and viewing in Flat Bush, Manukau by appointment.
Looking for $86k