jonathan18

Tesla Model Y or Model 3 heads-up display (HUD)
Brand new and still in the box; arrived today from Ali Express but I've decided I'm going go with a more basic one. A really affordable HUD that provides key information (speed, 'gear', doors, indicators...). Much easier to install than full HUDs such as those sold by Hannshow as it connects in behind the centre console, behind the front seats (so no need to remove the front dash etc). Cost me $83; looking for $50 if sold to a GZ member.
Link to exact product/seller: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004504969528.html
This listing has a video showing installation: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003619803231.html
-------
Small box for rear passengers in a Model 3
I accidentally purchased this instead of the one for an MY. Paid around $35, but looking for just $15.
It’s like the M3 version in this listing: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003657809812.html
------
PM me if interested in either item. Happy to post, or pick-up in PN.