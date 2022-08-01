jonathan18

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Tesla Model 3/Y heads-up display (HUD); Model 3 storage box for the rear seats
#298991 1-Aug-2022 16:31
Tesla Model Y or Model 3 heads-up display (HUD)

 

Brand new and still in the box; arrived today from Ali Express but I've decided I'm going go with a more basic one. A really affordable HUD that provides key information (speed, 'gear', doors, indicators...). Much easier to install than full HUDs such as those sold by Hannshow as it connects in behind the centre console, behind the front seats (so no need to remove the front dash etc).   Cost me $83; looking for $50 if sold to a GZ member.

 

Link to exact product/seller: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004504969528.html  

 

This listing has a video showing installation: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003619803231.html  

 

36.0US $ 52% OFF|Geyiren T3 Hud For Tesla Model 3 Model Y Car Accessories Mirror Head-up Display Speedometer Alarm Indicator With Navigation - Head-up Display - AliExpress

 

-------

 

Small box for rear passengers in a Model 3  

 

I accidentally purchased this instead of the one for an MY. Paid around $35, but looking for just $15.

It’s like the M3 version in this listing: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003657809812.html


     

 

------  

 

PM me if interested in either item. Happy to post, or pick-up in PN.

dimsim
  #2949393 1-Aug-2022 17:01
wow, didnt realise these vehicles were missing such a basic feature and also that you need to look across to the centre screen to get this info.

 

you'd think given the cost of these aftermarket units that it wouldn't have been cost prohibitive to include this as standard? or for safety alone.

