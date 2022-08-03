Heya,
We have a PC that we're looking at selling off. Given it a good clean inside and out, installed with a fresh copy of Windows 10 Pro.

 

Specs are:

 

  • Cooler Master MasterCase Pro 5 (1 intake fan at the front, 1 exhaust fan out the rear)
  • i7-6700K (with a Cooler Master Hyper cooler)
  • Gigabyte GA-Z170-HD3 (with WiFi 5/ac card installed with a magnetic external antenna)
  • 2x8GB (16GB Total) DDR4 2400 Mhz (OC'd with XMP)
  • Samsung 850 500GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition
  • EVGA 750W PSU

 

Looking at $800. Pick up is in Wellington.