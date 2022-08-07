Hi,

Hoping someone has one of these gathering dust that they are willing to part with for a reasonable price.

My older-style harmony remote has died, and I'm looking for a touch-screen style one. I need one that includes Bluetooth functionality as well as IR, so think I require a model with the Harmony Hub.

Given Logitech are discontinuing their support, and there is the risk of their remotes essentially being 'bricked', I'm wanting to avoid paying silly money.

If you have any of these you'd be willing to sell - please let me know! Thanks.