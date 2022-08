Morning GZ,

Before I go purchasing (and waiting) for anything from Aliexpress, I was wondering if anyone happened to have a PA102FDG P-channel MOSFET that they could send my way. I shorted one on a graphics card, don't ask.. 🤣



Anyway, here's the product datasheet, and here's a list of equivalent alternatives.



Thought I'd ask and see if anyone has a draw of random parts lying around. I'm based in Palmy by the way, happy to pay for postage too.