FS: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - Phantom Grey
lemonwedges808

58 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#299140 14-Aug-2022 20:26
Samsung S21 5G Phantom Grey

 

 

 

Just repaired under warranty, touch screen sensor was faulty and this has been replaced. Phone is still under 12 month warranty until October this year.

 

 

 

I bought a new phone while this was being repaired so it is no longer required.

 

 

 

Looking for $600

 

 

 

No original box included but includes USB-C to USB-C cable and 18W Fast Charger, as well as Samsung Official Silicone case.

 

 

 

Photos below:

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/cNg4fGTkpcNYQPt16

 

 

 

Pickup available in Freeman's Bay, Auckland or I can ship.

hhan
114 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2954607 14-Aug-2022 21:18
Pm'd

