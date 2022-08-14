Samsung S21 5G Phantom Grey

Just repaired under warranty, touch screen sensor was faulty and this has been replaced. Phone is still under 12 month warranty until October this year.

I bought a new phone while this was being repaired so it is no longer required.

Looking for $600

No original box included but includes USB-C to USB-C cable and 18W Fast Charger, as well as Samsung Official Silicone case.

Photos below:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/cNg4fGTkpcNYQPt16

Pickup available in Freeman's Bay, Auckland or I can ship.