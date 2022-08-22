FREE - Pickup only from Solent St, Mechanics Bay, Auckland.
Anyone interested in a box of (mostly) Logitech wireless mice and keyboards ? (Before I bin them)
Catch is, no dongles.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Logitech stuff, you can mostly pair them with
Logitech Unifying USB Receiver
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MSALOG4958366/Logitech-Unifying-USB-Receiver
suggest if you aren't keeping them, then drop em off to e-waste or give them to some school/community college or something.