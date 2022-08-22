Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12019 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#299227 22-Aug-2022 12:47
FREE - Pickup only from Solent St, Mechanics Bay, Auckland.

 

Anyone interested in a box of (mostly) Logitech wireless mice and keyboards ? (Before I bin them)

 

Catch is, no dongles.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Huntakillaz
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2957806 22-Aug-2022 13:38
Logitech stuff,  you can mostly pair them with

 

Logitech Unifying USB Receiver

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MSALOG4958366/Logitech-Unifying-USB-Receiver

 

 

 

suggest if you aren't keeping them, then drop em off to e-waste or give them to some school/community college or something.

dacraka
721 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2957821 22-Aug-2022 13:55
Otherwise donate them to a day care as the kids LOVE playing with them!

