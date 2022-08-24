Does anyone have an older GPU sitting in a drawer or the garage they haven't got around to reselling yet? The kind of thing you might get some beer money for on TM but haven't got around to testing and listing...

I'm repairing/upgrading some PCs, doing my small bit to reduce e-waste. Happy to pick up in Auckland or pay postage, or throw in some of that beer money if it's a decent enough card.

Let me know what you've got. Probably not interested in anything older than 2009/2010-ish (e.g. looking for HD 5xxx vintage or newer).

Thanks.